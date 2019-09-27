|
|
|
Jones Ernest (Totty)
(Sunderland) Peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, on 20th September
2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Ann, much loved Dad of Stephen.
A loving Father-in-law to Louise,
a cherished Grandad to Stephen
and Sarah and a loving Brother,
Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Would family and friends
please meet for funeral
service and cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Much loved and always remembered, and will be
forever in our thoughts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019