|
|
|
ADDISON Ernest Vaux
(Formerly of Roker) 19th April 1931 - 15th August 2019
Peacefully after a long illness, Ernie
(Former shipwright).
Devoted husband to Madge,
Dad, Granda, Brother and Uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium Wednesday August 28th at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Parkinson's Society (a donation box will be available at the Crematorium).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion, Tel: 5142744.
Ernie will be sadly missed
by his loving family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2019