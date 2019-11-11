Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
15:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ena Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ena Boyle

Notice Condolences

Ena Boyle Notice
BOYLE Tunstall Village In hospital on the 6th November, aged 94, Ena.
Wife of the the late Alf,
mother of Mildred and David, mother in law to Eric and Bernie, nana to Emily, Owen and Miriam
and great nana to Abigail and Oliver.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 18th November,
at 3.30pm. Please join us afterwards at The Broadway, Chester Road.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -