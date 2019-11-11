|
|
|
BOYLE Tunstall Village In hospital on the 6th November, aged 94, Ena.
Wife of the the late Alf,
mother of Mildred and David, mother in law to Eric and Bernie, nana to Emily, Owen and Miriam
and great nana to Abigail and Oliver.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 18th November,
at 3.30pm. Please join us afterwards at The Broadway, Chester Road.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel. 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019