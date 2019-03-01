|
|
|
Nichol Emily
(née English)
(Hetton) 18th February aged 102 years
of Hetton and formerly of
New Herrington.
Loving wife of the late Fred.
Beloved mother of Heather (Groarke), much loved gran
of Michael, Rory and the late Eamon.
Affectionately remembered by
Ana Maria and Yumi. Loving
great gran of Emily and Sophia.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm on Monday March 4th. Family flowers only please,
but donations may be left after the
service for a charity of the Deaf.
Donations can be made at the
crematorium or c/o
Walker & Morrell.
All enquiries to
Walker Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 5847015.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
