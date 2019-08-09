Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Ryhope)
27 Ryhope Street South
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR2 0RW
0191 523 9099
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
13:00
St Pauls Church Ryhope
Elsie Watson Notice
WATSON RYHOPE Passed away peacefully on
August 4th aged 83 years, Elsie.
A loving sister of Anne, special sister in law of Johnnie. A caring auntie of John, Tracey and Gary. Great auntie of Sydney, also a dear friend of Joyce and Doreen.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Pauls Church Ryhope on Friday August 16th at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to a charity of the family's choice.
Forever in our hearts and always remembered.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
