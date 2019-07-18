Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Durham Funeral Service Ltd (Peterlee)
The Manse
Peterlee, Co. Durham SR8 1AD
0191 586 4322
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
13:00
St John's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie (née Knowles) Goodwin

Notice Condolences

Elsie (née Knowles) Goodwin Notice
Goodwin Elsie
(nee Knowles) On July 12th, formerly Kingston Avenue, Seaham.
Elsie, aged 91 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mam of Betty and Arthur,
dear mother in law of Robert and Susan, devoted nanna of Melanie and Robert and great gran of Chloe, Lily and Sebastien
also a dear sister.
Cremation Durham Crematorium Wednesday July 24th.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at St John's Church, Seaham at 1 p.m.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service Tel 0191 586 4322.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of East Durham Funeral Service Ltd (Peterlee)
Download Now