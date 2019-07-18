|
Goodwin Elsie
(nee Knowles) On July 12th, formerly Kingston Avenue, Seaham.
Elsie, aged 91 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mam of Betty and Arthur,
dear mother in law of Robert and Susan, devoted nanna of Melanie and Robert and great gran of Chloe, Lily and Sebastien
also a dear sister.
Cremation Durham Crematorium Wednesday July 24th.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet for service at St John's Church, Seaham at 1 p.m.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service Tel 0191 586 4322.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 18, 2019