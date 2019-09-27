|
|
|
Cook (Hetton-le-Hole) Peacefully in hospital on
21st September in her sleep
after a long illness. Elsie May
(née Marshall), aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Harry.
A much loved mam of Margaret,
also a dear sister, sister in law,
a loving aunt and a friend to many.
Would friends please meet
for service at Union Street
Methodist Church, Hetton on
Friday 4th October at 1.15pm prior
to interment at Hetton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if so desired to Dementia UK. A donation box will be provided at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019