Bewick Elsie (Houghton) Suddenly at home on
10th March 2019, aged 90 years (nee Williamson).
Beloved Wife of the late Bob,
much loved Mam of the late Colin.
A dearly loved Gran of Christine
and Great Gran. Treasured Sister of Audrey and of the late Peggy and Gordon and a loving Aunt.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St Michael and All Angels, Houghton on Monday 25th March at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
