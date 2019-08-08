Home

Harrison Ellen Treasured memories
of my beloved and
devoted partner who
died 6 years ago today.
As time unfolds another year,
memories keep you
forever near my heart.

My heart still aches with sadness, secret tears flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know.

You were that special person
in my life, you are now at peace
in God's safe hands.
You will always be in my heart.
With all my love, God Bless,
Your beloved and devoted
partner Harry xxxxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 8, 2019
