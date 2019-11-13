|
|
|
Jenkins Haswell Plough Peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 10th aged 84 years, Ella (nee Jones).
The beloved wife of the late George. The much loved mam of Eleanor, George, Steven and the late John, Dot and Billy. A treasured sister and adored by all her grandchildren.
Please meet on Tuesday November 19th for service in St. Paul's Church, Haswell at 2:00pm. Interment to follow in Ludworth Road Cemetery.
All are welcome afterwards to
The Oddfellows Arms, Haswell for
refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to ARK Therapies. A donation
box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station
Road, Hetton le Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019