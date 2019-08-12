|
WATSON (Fulwell) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 2nd August 2019, aged 81 years, Elizabeth (Betty) née Forbes.
Beloved Wife of Bill, will be very sadly missed by all her loving family.
Family and friends please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 19th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be left to ward
B21 Sunderland Royal Hospital following the service.
Betty will rest with the Co-op Funeralcare, Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 12, 2019