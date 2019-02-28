|
WALSH Pitcairn Road Peacefully at home on
24th February, aged 86 years, Elizabeth Jane (Betty), dear wife to the late Michael, much loved mam to Linda, Peter, Vivienne and Michael, a dearest mother-in-law and a loving nana and great nana.
Friends please meet for service at St. Ignatius Church on Thursday
7th March at 10.20am.
Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
