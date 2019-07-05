|
|
|
Turner Elizabeth
(nee Newton) On July 1st, peacefully,
aged 91 years, formerly of
Houghton-le-Spring
and Easington Lane.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearly loved mother of Ken,
Jeff and Angela and a very dear gran and great gran.
Funeral service will take place at Christchurch, The Grove,
Ilkley, West Yorkshire, on
Thursday July 18th at 1pm
followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations if desired in memory of Elizabeth may be given to DEBRA - www.debra.org.uk.
Any enquiries please c/o
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 5, 2019