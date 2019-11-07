|
|
|
STOBBS Grindon Suddenly at home on 31st October aged 94 years, Elizabeth.
Devoted wife of the late Charles, loving mam to James, Terry, Billy, Thomas and John, dear mother-in-law, nana and great nana.
Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at St Anne's RC Church, Pennywell, on Wednesday 13th November at 12.15pm,
followed by cremation.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Grindon
tel 5200666.
ON WHOSE SOUL SWEET JESUS HAVE MERCY RIP.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 7, 2019