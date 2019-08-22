|
|
|
Simpson (The Barnes) Passed away peacefully
on 10th August, 2019, Elizabeth,
aged 78 years.
Dearest wife of Jim, much loved mam of Philip and James, also a dear mother in law, nan, great nan, sister, auntie and friend to many.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 10 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The
Great North Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel 0191 567 2705
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 22, 2019