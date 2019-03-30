McCABE

Elizabeth



As we whisper Happy Mother's Day.

the tears begin to flow,

And just how much we miss you,

no one will ever know.

We think of you constantly,

and wish with all our hearts,

That we could have you back again,

If only for today.

To let you know you always meant

far more than words can say.

A million tears won't bring you back,

we know because we've cried,

And neither will a million prayers,

We know because we've tried.





Happy Mother's Day Mam

From all your loving family.

Good Night God Bless

xxxx Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2019