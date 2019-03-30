Home

Elizabeth McCabe

McCABE
Elizabeth

As we whisper Happy Mother's Day.
the tears begin to flow,
And just how much we miss you,
no one will ever know.
We think of you constantly,
and wish with all our hearts,
That we could have you back again,
If only for today.
To let you know you always meant
far more than words can say.
A million tears won't bring you back,
we know because we've cried,
And neither will a million prayers,
We know because we've tried.


Happy Mother's Day Mam
From all your loving family.
Good Night God Bless
xxxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2019
