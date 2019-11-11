|
Lister Elizabeth Missing you on
your birthday.
You were very kind and thoughtful, with a warm and loving heart,
And when other people needed help you always played the part,
You're thought of every single day,
whatever time of year,
But somehow more than ever,
Now your special day is here,
No presents can be given,
And thats really very hard,
But there's a wonderful love
inside this special little card,
Each memory is shining bright
and treasured dearly too,
But memories can't take the place
of someone dear like you.
Happy Birthday
Lots of Love,
George, Cathryn, Wes,
Elisa and Lewis.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019