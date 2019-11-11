Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Lister

Memories Condolences

Elizabeth Lister Memories
Lister Elizabeth Missing you on
your birthday.

You were very kind and thoughtful, with a warm and loving heart,
And when other people needed help you always played the part,
You're thought of every single day,
whatever time of year,
But somehow more than ever,
Now your special day is here,
No presents can be given,
And thats really very hard,
But there's a wonderful love
inside this special little card,
Each memory is shining bright
and treasured dearly too,
But memories can't take the place
of someone dear like you.

Happy Birthday
Lots of Love,
George, Cathryn, Wes,
Elisa and Lewis.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -