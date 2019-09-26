|
|
|
Johnson Elizabeth
née Pickering 16.1.30
My dear Liz,
It's now 12 months since
God took you away from me,
not a day has passed without the pain of separation within
my heart and soul.
I look at your chair but you
are not there.
This memory is a tribute to the great love we had for each other and in all these years you were a perfect classy lady.
You are missed by all who knew and loved you and niece Kelly
who adored you.
May God keep you safe till we meet again, your loving husband Bill x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 26, 2019