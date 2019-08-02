|
JOHNSON Silksworth The family of the late Elizabeth Jane Johnson (Jean) wish to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for the many cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received. A special thanks to staff at R.V.I Hospital Ward 18
ITU Department, also St Benedicts Hospice for their dignity shown during this sad time. Thank you to Reuben Horsley for a beautiful service, also Scollen and Wright, especially Jayne for their care and consideration. Donations given will be divided between Newcastle RVI and St Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019