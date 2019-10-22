|
|
|
JENKINS (Sunderland) Peacefully on 10th October aged 88 years, Elizabeth (nee Sweeting). Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mother of Beverley,
Julie and the late Alan. Also a loving gran and great grandmother.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on
Tuesday 29th October at 1:00pm.
A private cremation will follow.
All flowers welcome, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be available in church. Loved and remembered always. All Enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2019