Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
13:00
St Peter's Church
Monkwearmouth
Elizabeth Jenkins Notice
JENKINS (Sunderland) Peacefully on 10th October aged 88 years, Elizabeth (nee Sweeting). Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, much loved mother of Beverley,
Julie and the late Alan. Also a loving gran and great grandmother.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on
Tuesday 29th October at 1:00pm.
A private cremation will follow.
All flowers welcome, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be available in church. Loved and remembered always. All Enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 22, 2019
