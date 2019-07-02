Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON Hylton Castle Passed away peacefully on
May 26th, aged 77 years, Elizabeth.
Beloved wife of Edward, loving mam of Angela, Edward and Malcolm.
A devoted gran of Victoria, Anthony, Charlotte and Grace. Great gran to Jack, Cora, Ada and Zofia.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday July 9th, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Renal Unit at Sunderland
Royal Hospital.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.