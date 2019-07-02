|
|
|
HUTCHINSON Hylton Castle Passed away peacefully on
May 26th, aged 77 years, Elizabeth.
Beloved wife of Edward, loving mam of Angela, Edward and Malcolm.
A devoted gran of Victoria, Anthony, Charlotte and Grace. Great gran to Jack, Cora, Ada and Zofia.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday July 9th, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Renal Unit at Sunderland
Royal Hospital.
A donation box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Rest in peace.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Castletown.
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 2, 2019