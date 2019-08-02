Home

Elizabeth Craig

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Craig Notice
CRAIG Millfield Peacefully at home on July 29th
aged 91 years,
Elizabeth (nee Stafford).
Beloved Wife of the late Fred. Dearest Mam of Fred,
Gordon and Rob. Also a very dear Mother-in-Law. Adored Nana and Great Nana. Dear Aunt and friend to many, especially her friends from Church and staff she knew from
The Old Forge Surgery.
Cortege leaving residence at 10am for service in St Mary Magdalene Church, Wilson Street, Millfield at 10:15am followed by interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 11am. All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation or PDSA. AT REST.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019
