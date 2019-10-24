Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Elizabeth Alexander Notice
Alexander Town End Farm Sadly passed away in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Betty) Nee Hall.
A devoted Wife of the late Louis. Much loved Mam of Pauline, Liz, Linda, Karen, Diane and the late Sheila. Also a loving Mother in Law, Gran and Great Gran.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
30th October at 2pm. Family flowers
only please, donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society.
A collection box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to Town End Farm WMC for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors. 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 24, 2019
