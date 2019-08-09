|
Gunner Pembroke Court Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on August 4th, aged 76 years, Eleanor.
Devoted wife of the late Bernie, much loved mam of Paul,
John and the late Dave, dear
mother in law, beloved nannie,
also a treasured sister of Elizabeth.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday August 13th at 12noon.
Family flowers only,
donations to Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Sadly Missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019