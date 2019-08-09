Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Gunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Gunner

Notice Condolences Gallery

Eleanor Gunner Notice
Gunner Pembroke Court Peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side on August 4th, aged 76 years, Eleanor.
Devoted wife of the late Bernie, much loved mam of Paul,
John and the late Dave, dear
mother in law, beloved nannie,
also a treasured sister of Elizabeth.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday August 13th at 12noon.
Family flowers only,
donations to Alzheimer's Society,
a collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm. Tel 01915365000.
Sadly Missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
Download Now