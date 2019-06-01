Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
14:30
St Andrew's Church
Girton, Cambridge
SMYTH Eileen
(née Wayman) Died suddenly on
23rd May 2019, aged 94.
Latterly the first resident of
The Cambridgeshire Care Home and formerly of Cleadon,
Monaco and Girton.
The dearest, sweetest mother of Sally and the greatly loved wife of Sinclair (deceased 1968),
Dennis (deceased 1973), Ronald (deceased 1988) and the dearly loved long term partner of
John (deceased 2013).
Funeral to be held at St Andrew's Church, Girton, Cambridge on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at
2.30p.m. followed by a reception at Girton Parish Council Pavilion Hall.
No flowers please.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation, if wished.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2019
