|
|
|
Smith Hetton-le-Hole Suddenly on
June 29th, aged 78 years,
Edward (Eddie).
Devoted husband of Sylvia, treasured dad of Julie, Paula and father-in-law of Glenn, adored granda of Anthony, Ellen, Alicia, Anna, Erin, Katie and great-granda of Georgie, loving brother of Audrey, a cherished uncle
and dear friend to many.
Please meet on Friday July 26th for service in Union Street Methodist Church, Hetton-le-Hole at 1:00pm. Committal to follow in
Durham Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards at
The Copt Hill, Houghton-le-Spring for refreshments. Family flowers
only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Kidney Cancer UK. A donation box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole Tel: 0191 526 5800. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2019