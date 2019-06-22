PIGFORD Edward (Eddy) (Late of Harraton, Washington)

Treasured memories of a dear Dad who died 23rd June 2018.

We do not need a special day to bring you to our minds,

The days we do not think of you are very hard to find,

Each morning when we awake we know that you are gone,

And no one knows the heartache as we try to carry on,

Our hearts still ache with sadness and secret tears still flow,

What it meant to lose you no one will ever know,

We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain,

To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.

All our love Dad from

All our love Dad from

Susan, Ken and Family x x Published in Sunderland Echo on June 22, 2019