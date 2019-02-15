Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:15
St. Andrews Church
Chilton Moor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Pateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Pateman

Notice Condolences

Edward Pateman Notice
PATEMAN Reverend Edward Brian
(Chilton Moor, formerly
of Murton) On February 6th, aged 89 years, beloved husband of the late Lorna. So dearly loved and so very sadly missed by all family.
Brian will be received in to
St. Andrews Church, Chilton Moor, on Tuesday February 19th at 1.30pm.
Friends please meet on Wednesday February 20 for service at 10.15am, cremation to follow at Durham
'Give rest O' Lord to your servant.'
By request no flowers, donations
in lieu to St. Andrews Church.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices