|
|
|
PATEMAN Reverend Edward Brian
(Chilton Moor, formerly
of Murton) On February 6th, aged 89 years, beloved husband of the late Lorna. So dearly loved and so very sadly missed by all family.
Brian will be received in to
St. Andrews Church, Chilton Moor, on Tuesday February 19th at 1.30pm.
Friends please meet on Wednesday February 20 for service at 10.15am, cremation to follow at Durham
'Give rest O' Lord to your servant.'
By request no flowers, donations
in lieu to St. Andrews Church.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More