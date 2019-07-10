|
|
|
MUSTARD Edward Williamson Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on July 7th, aged 88 years.
Loving husband of the late Rose, beloved father of Eddy, Rose, Ellen, David, Julie and Susan, beloved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, also a great friend to many.
A funeral service will be held at
St Aidans Church, Grangetown on Wednesday, 17th July at 2.45pm, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to charities that cared for Edward, a box will be available on the day.
Edward will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 10, 2019