Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
13:15
West Road Crematorium
Newcastle
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
14:45
Hexham Abbey
Edna Davis Notice
Davis (née Richardson)
Edna Hexham, formerly of Seaham.
Passed away on 22nd March,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon,
a dear sister to Jack and
sister-in-law to Enid, a much
loved aunt and great aunt to
all the family. Will be sadly missed.
Committal service to be held at
West Road Crematorium,
Newcastle on Wednesday 17th April at 1:15pm followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Hexham Abbey
at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to The RNLI. All enquiries c/o
All Seasons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01661 598288
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
