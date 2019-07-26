Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Farringdon, Sunderland)
138 Allendale Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 3DZ
0191 511 0028
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:30
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Edna Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD (Formerly of
Thorney Close)
22.7.1938 - 22.7.2019 Peacefully at her daughter's residence, surrounded by her
loving family on her 81st birthday,
Edna (nee Pattison).
Dearly beloved wife to the late Lal, much loved mam to Dawn, Caron and Larry, a dear mother-in-law
and a loving nana and gran.
Also a sadly missed sister,
sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Friday 2nd August at 1:30pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon, Tel: 5110028
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 26, 2019
