Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:15
St Gabriel's Church
Interment
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:00
Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
Edna Clark

Notice Condolences

Edna Clark Notice
Clark Witherwack Peacefully in Falstone Manor
Care Home on 13th November,
aged 89 years, Edna (nee Field).
Much loved mam, nana,
great nana and mother in law.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Gabriel's Church on Friday 29th November at 1.15pm followed by interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 2pm. Everyone is welcome back
to the Chester's for refreshments
after the service.
Edna is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors,
78 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019
