BARNES High Barnes Peacefully on May 31st aged 86 years. Edith
(nee Wright). Beloved wife of the late Ken. Much loved Mam of Kenny and Lisa. Mother in Law Karen and Andy. Gran of Victoria, Simon, Niamh, Sam, Grace and Katie. Great gran to Eva. Also a dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin.
Friends and family please meet at Ewesely Road Methodist Church for service at 10:30am on Tuesday June 11th. Donations to Happier Days for Strays, a collection plate shall be made available at the Church.
All enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors
01915108000
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 6, 2019
