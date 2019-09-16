Home

Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Eddie Thompson Notice
Thompson Town End Farm Peacefully with his daughter
by his side on September 6th,
aged 92 years, Eddie,
devoted husband of the late Vera,
much loved dad of Janis
and the late Peter also
a loved brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Sunderland
Crematorium on Friday
September 20th at 12 noon.
Flowers welcome or donations
if so desired to a charity of the
family's choice a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm,
Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 16, 2019
