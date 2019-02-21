|
Middlewood Formerly of Hastings Hill Peacefully on 11th February
aged 81 years Edward (Eddie). Loving dad to Elaine, Denise and Edward, father-in-law and friend to Peter and Charlie, a dear grandad to Gabrielle and Kyle, and sadly missed by Iris. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
27th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Diabetes UK. At rest with
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 138 Allendale Road, Farringdon. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
