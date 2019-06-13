Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
MOSS Fulwell Duncan passed away at home on 3rd June aged 63 years after a long illness. Dearly loved son of the late Dennis and Christine. Dearest brother of Ian, Leslie, Steven and Simon Peter. A dear brother in law, uncle and friend to many.
a funeral service Monday 17th June, 10.30am at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Lung Foundation. Donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 13, 2019
