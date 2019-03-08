|
STAVERS Dulcie
(Houghton-Le-Spring) Peacefully in St Benedicts Hospice, on Sunday 3rd March, after a
long illness bravely fought.
Dulcie (nee Brown) aged 72 years.
Dearly loved wife of George, a much loved mam of Andrew and Mark, loving mother in law of Christina and Julie, devoted nana of Josh and Emily, also a dear sister,
sister in law and aunt.
Would friends please meet for service at St. Oswald's Church, Shiney Row on Wednesday 13th March at 2.15pm prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St. Benedicts Hospice.
A donation box will be provided
at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
