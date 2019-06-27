|
REED Mill Hill Passed away at home with his loving family by his side, on June 24th,
aged 78 years, Douglas.
Beloved husband of the late Yvonne.
A devoted dad of
Kevin and Donna,
a cherished grandad
of Sally and Harry,
a special brother of twin sister
Maureen and brother Jack.
Friends please meet for service
at Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday July 4th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
The Phoenix Unit at
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
At Dougy's request,
no black to be worn please.
Treasured Memories.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright
Funeral Home, Silksworth
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 27, 2019
