Gavin J. Reynolds & Son Family Funeral Directors
78 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9DB
0191 548 7000
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
LOVELL Roker Peacefully in St. Benedict's Hospice
on 18th November, aged 82 years,
Dorothy ( nee Cook).
Beloved wife of Ken,
loving mam of Phil and Bruce,
dearly loved nana of Morgan,
Sydney, Charlie and Emily,
sister of John and his wife Laura,
sister in law of Greta,
also a dear friend to many.
Family and friends please
meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
28th November at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St. Benedict's Hospice,
a collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium.
Dorothy is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019
