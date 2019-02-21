Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manor House Funerals - Manor House
26 Sea Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR6 9BX
0191 549 6263
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Young

Notice Condolences

Doris Young Notice
Young Fulwell Passed away in hospital
surrounded by her loving family on February 10th, aged 89 years.
Doris, devoted wife of the late Les, much loved mam of Gillian and Ian, dear mother in law of Malcolm, also a treasured nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 12noon. All floral tributes to be sent to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices