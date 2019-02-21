|
|
|
Young Fulwell Passed away in hospital
surrounded by her loving family on February 10th, aged 89 years.
Doris, devoted wife of the late Les, much loved mam of Gillian and Ian, dear mother in law of Malcolm, also a treasured nana and great nana.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 12noon. All floral tributes to be sent to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell.
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 21, 2019
