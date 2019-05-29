Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
15:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Doris Wilson Notice
WILSON (Plains Farm
formerly of East End) Suddenly on Thursday 23rd May, aged 75 years, Doris (née Riddell).
A much loved Wife of Alan,
a loving Mam to Alan and George,
a devoted Nana to Terri, Vicki, Louise and Liam, also a much loved
great Nana to Ryan, Leni,
Ivy and William, beloved
Sister and Aunty.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St Benedict's Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2019
