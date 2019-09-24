|
Marrs Grangetown Suddenly on 17th September,
aged 83 years, Doris, nee Attwell, devoted wife of the late John,
much loved mam of Sarah, dear
mother in law of the late Jonathan. Doris would be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday 30th September at 12:15pm at Trinity Church Grange Terrace, followed by cremation. Family flowers only by request, donations to the Sunderland RNLI. Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Independent
Funeral Directors
Tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 24, 2019