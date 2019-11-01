Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lewis

Notice Condolences

Doris Lewis Notice
Lewis (Grindon) In hospital surrounded by her family on 26th October aged 88 years, Doris, nee Jarrett.
Devoted wife to Ken, adored mam
to Anne and Stephen, mother-in-law
to Richy and Jayne, loving nana
to Ruby and Ben.
Doris will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Would friends please
meet for service on
Thursday 7th November at
1.00pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Smile Train, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -