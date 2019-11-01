|
|
|
Lewis (Grindon) In hospital surrounded by her family on 26th October aged 88 years, Doris, nee Jarrett.
Devoted wife to Ken, adored mam
to Anne and Stephen, mother-in-law
to Richy and Jayne, loving nana
to Ruby and Ben.
Doris will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Would friends please
meet for service on
Thursday 7th November at
1.00pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to Smile Train, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019