Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Crow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Crow

Notice Condolences

Doris Crow Notice
CROW Archers Court, Farringdon Peacefully after a short illness on March 12th, aged 84 years, Doris
(nee Jackson). Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Much loved Mam of Thomas, Lynn and Gary. A very dear and missed Mother-in-law, Nana, Gran, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt.
Friends and family please meet in Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm on Monday 25th March for service and cremation. All enquiries to
T. P. Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.