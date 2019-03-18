|
|
|
CROW Archers Court, Farringdon Peacefully after a short illness on March 12th, aged 84 years, Doris
(nee Jackson). Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Much loved Mam of Thomas, Lynn and Gary. A very dear and missed Mother-in-law, Nana, Gran, Sister, Sister-in-law and Aunt.
Friends and family please meet in Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm on Monday 25th March for service and cremation. All enquiries to
T. P. Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
