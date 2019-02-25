|
CHAPMAN Seaham On February 17th, Doris (née Reay), aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim, devoted mam of Dorothy and Margaret, dear mother in law of David and Michael, a much loved gran, great gran and dear friend to many. Friends please meet in
Enfield Road Church on Thursday February 28th for service at 12:45pm. Cremation to follow at Durham. By request please wear bright clothing. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia UK. A collection plate will be available in church. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham.
Tel. 0191 5817388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2019
