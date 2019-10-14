|
|
|
Williams Formerly of Carley Hill Peacefully at
Alexander View Care Home
on October 5th, aged 87 years,
Doreen (née Newton).
Devoted wife of the late Harry,
much loved mum of Stephen,
Derick and the late Pamela, dear mother in law of Joanne and Ronnie,
also a loving gran and great gran.
Family and friends please meet for
service at Sunderland Crematorium
on Thursday October 17th at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Nurses, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funeral Services,
26 Sea Road, Fulwell,
Tel 01915496263.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019