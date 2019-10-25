Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:45
St Matthew's Church
Silksworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Spedding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Spedding

Notice Condolences

Doreen Spedding Notice
SPEDDING (Ashbrooke, formerly Moorside) Passed away in hospital on
14th October, aged 76 years, Doreen. Devoted wife of the late Alan.
A treasured mam to Kay, Karen and Neil. Adored gran of Laura, James, Hannah, Ben, Charlie and Daniel and great gran of Oliver, Henry and Matilda. A special sister to Bobby, mother in law and friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Tuesday 5th November at 10:45 AM,
followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.