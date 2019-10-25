|
SPEDDING (Ashbrooke, formerly Moorside) Passed away in hospital on
14th October, aged 76 years, Doreen. Devoted wife of the late Alan.
A treasured mam to Kay, Karen and Neil. Adored gran of Laura, James, Hannah, Ben, Charlie and Daniel and great gran of Oliver, Henry and Matilda. A special sister to Bobby, mother in law and friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Tuesday 5th November at 10:45 AM,
followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 25, 2019