Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Ridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Ridley

Notice Condolences

Doreen Ridley Notice
Ridley (Nee Wallace)
Doreen 'Dot'
Prudhoe Dot passed away peacefully at home following a short illness surrounded by her loved ones on 14th October 2019, aged 74 years. Dot, beloved wife of Billy,
loving Mother of David
and his partner Anne
and stepmother of
Beverley, Brian and John. Treasured Grandma,
Sister, and Aunty of all her family who will be truly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to the service to remember and celebrate Dot's life at
Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton on Monday 28th October at 11.45am. Following this everyone is welcome to join the family at the The Adam & Eve, Low Prudhoe. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support would be very much appreciated.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.