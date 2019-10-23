|
Ridley (Nee Wallace)
Doreen 'Dot'
Prudhoe Dot passed away peacefully at home following a short illness surrounded by her loved ones on 14th October 2019, aged 74 years. Dot, beloved wife of Billy,
loving Mother of David
and his partner Anne
and stepmother of
Beverley, Brian and John. Treasured Grandma,
Sister, and Aunty of all her family who will be truly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to the service to remember and celebrate Dot's life at
Mountsett Crematorium, Dipton on Monday 28th October at 11.45am. Following this everyone is welcome to join the family at the The Adam & Eve, Low Prudhoe. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to the
Sir Bobby Robson Foundation and Macmillan Cancer Support would be very much appreciated.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2019